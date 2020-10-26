-
The agency responsible for taking care of the state’s thousands of untested rape kits says the DNA evidence testing in its labs is going well so far.
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed nine bills, including a high-profile measure requiring local law-enforcement agencies to submit "rape kits" to be…
-
A measure to help Florida get rid of its backlog of thousands of untested rape kits passed its first Senate panel Monday.
-
The powerful chairman of a Senate committee that oversees the criminal-justice budget said Wednesday that Florida's backlog of thousands of untested rape…
-
Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, R-Fort Myers, filed a proposal Monday that could help speed up lab testing of evidence in suspected sexual-assault…
-
Florida is expecting a budget surplus this year. Legislative leaders have suggested that money should be earmarked for education or handed back to...
-
The testing of 94 backlogged rape kits has begun at Hollywood’s Police Department, and three arrests have already been made, the South Florida Sun…