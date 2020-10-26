-
A Senate criminal justice panel on Tuesday pushed forward a bill that would remove time restrictions for prosecuting sexual-assault cases where victims…
The average age of those who were raped was around 15, and their assailants were typically older partners. Women who were raped had a greater likelihood of long-term health problems.
Sexual assault survivors practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in West Palm Beach Saturday flipped into “the guard,” which mimics a situation where one person...
Florida Senators have approved a measure closing a loophole that allows child marriage. The bill is being called historic. If the proposal passes the...
Florida's crime rate is dropping, but the number of rapes is growing.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday released a report that analyzed…
Sherry Johnson was 11 years old when she was forced to marry her 20-year-old rapist through a loophole in a Florida law that doesn't set a minimum age for…
Three South Florida high school students have come up with an invention that could protect people from becoming rape victims. What's that invention?...
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is encouraging people affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse to reach out to law enforcement. The move is...
There's a disturbing reality about college life today. Roughly one in four students, predominantly women, will become victims of some form of sexual...
Over the past 15 years in Polk County, more than half of the rape kits collected in criminal cases remain untested in evidence rooms, the Ledger of…