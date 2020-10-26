-
There are more than 4,000 public schools in Florida. Democratic State Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa is co-sponsoring a bill to filter lead out of the water...
-
Drinking water at several Polk County Public Schools has tested positive for lead. Now, the school district says it will test all of its schools for the...
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved allowing free school lunches for all students in 48 counties that took the brunt of Hurricane Irma,...
-
Smart but physically disabled students often end up in classes for students who are mentally or behaviorally challenged, the Tampa Bay Times reports. This…