Dr. Julie Holland thinks psychedelic drugs can be used in psychiatry to make treatment more efficient and effective. "This is sort of a new paradigm," she says, "a revolutionary way to treat trauma."
Republican Senator Manny Diaz wants people who need emotional support animals to be able to rent condos or apartments without facing discrimination. His...
A proposed federal bill would lower the costs of prescription drugs for Medicare Part D enrollees by requiring the program to negotiate prices and cap...
Officer Alison Clark, a Pulse first responder who is trying to get a disability pension for post-traumatic stress disorder, has avoided being fired from…
In January of 2017, Officer Alison Clarke was racing toward an Orlando Walmart. Her supervisor Debra Clayton had asked for backup while she was pursuing a…
Changing how the mind reacts to pain can reduce the discomfort experienced, according to scientists who study brain pathways that regulate pain. A new type of therapy aims to enhance that effect.
Post-traumatic stress throws up roadblocks for people trying to go about their days normally. Enjoyable pastimes for others, like Fourth of July...
The University of Central Florida is using virtual reality to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It's worked well enough that the Pentagon will fund...
A Pulse shooting first responder with PTSD was granted disability benefits today. Former Eatonville Police Officer Omar Delgado’s benefits had been in…
A psychedelic advocacy group has brought MDMA — the illegal party drug also known as ecstasy — to the brink of medical legitimacy after 32 years of…