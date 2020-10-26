psychologist

-
A new bill would allow psychologists in Florida to prescribe medication. If passed, Florida would be the sixth state to make the change.
A child welfare caseworker, two psychologists who failed to report suspected child abuse, and the cousin in charge of caring for a severely disabled…
A computer-simulated woman named Ellie is designed to talk to people who are struggling emotionally and take their measure — 30 times per second. Researchers hope their technology, which reads a person's body language and inflections, will yield diagnostic clues for clinical therapists.