By News Service of FloridaUF Health Shands Hospital is challenging the state’s preliminary approval of a proposed 42-bed psychiatric hospital in Alachua…
Alisa Roth's new book suggests U.S. jails and prisons have become warehouses for the mentally ill. They often get sicker in these facilities, Roth says, because they don't get appropriate treatment.
The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday again refused to dismiss a case stemming from the death of a woman who escaped from an Alachua County psychiatric…
The estate of a woman who was killed on Interstate 75 after escaping from a psychiatric hospital is dismissing an appeal in a lawsuit against Shands…
The Florida Supreme Court said Friday it will take up a case stemming from the death of a woman who was killed on Interstate 75 after escaping from a…
A sharply divided appeals court Friday ruled that the death of a woman who was hit by a truck after escaping from a psychiatric hospital should be handled…
A disability rights organization has filed suit against the Department of Children and Families, saying it holds adult patients in psychiatric hospitals…