Doctors are supposed to engage patients in shared decision-making over complex choices like whether or not to get tested for prostate cancer. But most doctors don't do that, a survey finds. And efforts to train doctors to do a better job haven't been all that successful.
The American Urological Association released new guidelines that, if they're heeded, would dramatically reduce the ranks of men who would be candidates for PSA testing. The prostate-specific antigen test can catch cancer early, but it frequently gives false alarms.