Profits at Central Florida hospitals neared the $1 billion-dollar mark in 2016, according to a report published this month.According to the Florida Health…
Despite a sharp decrease of smokers in the U.S., tobacco companies are more profitable than ever. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Jennifer Maloney of The Wall Street Journal about how cigarette companies have survived and thrived under tighter regulations.
Writer Elisabeth Rosenthal has worked as a physician and says it's far more lucrative in the U.S. health system to provide a lifetime of treatments than a cure. Her new book is An American Sickness.
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, which covers nearly 4 million people through Medicare and Medicaid programs, reported an increase in income last year,…
Anthem reported a 4 percent increase in third-quarter profit and beat Wall Street forecasts as the number of people the health insurer covers edged…
It’s third quarter earnings season, and among the health systems reporting profits are Orlando Health Inc. and Jackson Health System. Orlando Health,…
Florida hospitals had strong profits last year, according to an analyst's report, and so did its HMOs, especially those that specialize in Medicare…