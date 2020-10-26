private insurance

-
The federal government has cut advertising for the Affordable Care Act's enrollment period by 90 percent. So insurer Oscar Health has started its own campaign in New York and five other states.
Audits show Medicare potentially overpaid five insurance plans by $128 million, yet the government recovered only $3 million. The finding adds to questions about oversight of Medicare Advantage plans.
The Republican-led Florida Legislature kicked off its annual session Tuesday with the usual pomp, but the celebratory nature was overshadowed by…
A new study shows that critically injured patients with health insurance are more likely to stay put at non-trauma hospitals than be transferred to more…