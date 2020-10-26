-
In Getting Wrecked: Women, Incarceration, and the American Opioid Crisis,a Rikers Island doctor says drug treatment in U.S. jails and prisons is often shaped by societal prejudice, not science.
The state has launched more than 900 investigations into deaths in Florida prisons over a five-year span, with causes ranging from overdoses to...
Nearly three years after the state of Illinois agreed in a court settlement to revamp mental health care in prisons and provide better treatment, a judge says the care remains "grossly insufficient."
The ACLU is declaring victory after a federal court ruled in favor of an inmate initially seeking hormone therapy while incarcerated. The transgender...
Gov. Rick Scott has appointed Julie Jones to lead Florida’s prison system, the Miami Herald reports. It will be the first time a woman will lead the…