prison health contract

A new prison health contractor started moving into nine North Florida facilities over the weekend, an initial step toward providing care for more than…
An administrative law judge has rejected a challenge to a Florida Department of Corrections decision to award a $268 million contract for health services…
A prison health-care company is asking a judge to allow it to pursue a challenge to the Florida Department of Corrections' decision in January to award a…
Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones is under fire for signing a $268 million, no-bid contract for prison health services after one of the…