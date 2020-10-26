prison deaths

-
Three Florida inmates died over the weekend from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the state Department of…
-
The state has launched more than 900 investigations into deaths in Florida prisons over a five-year span, with causes ranging from overdoses to...
-
The former head of Florida’s prisons is blasting Gov. Rick Scott and his administration, saying they put politics ahead of guard and prisoner safety.Mike…
-
CLARIFICATION: In a story Jan. 5, The Associated Press reported that Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said investigations of inmate deaths…
-
The former Dade Correctional Institution warden detailed what he called dysfunctional conditions of the facility after a violent inmate escaped the prison…
-
The attorneys who represented Trayvon Martin's family have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of a Florida inmate who had…
-
A widening scandal focusing on the treatment of Florida prison inmates includes new allegations that Gov. Rick Scott's own top watchdog was warned about…