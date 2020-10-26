-
Signups for health insurance through the federal marketplaces are down as the open enrollment period comes to an end. But more than half a million…
-
Insurance shoppers likely will have several choices for individual health coverage this fall. The bad news? There's no guarantee they will cover certain…
-
Senate Republicans and Democrats are trying something new on health care. It's called cooperation.
-
A “bi-partisan fix” to the Affordable Care Act is set to get its first hearing in the U.S. Senate Wednesday. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is sponsoring the...
-
For now, the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land. A consulting firm lays out four steps it says would lead to insurance coverage for millions more, at a lower cost.
-
Six companies filed to sell health insurance in Florida next year on the Obamacare exchanges with an average rate increase of 17.8 percent, state…
-
Over a five-year period, Florida’s Medicaid program overpaid private HMOs an estimated $26 million in monthly premiums for enrollees who had already died,…
-
One prediction of the Affordable Care Act was that health care prices would drop when more people became insured. The idea was that providers would no…
-
Last month, officials announced health care costs under the Affordable Care Act are expected to rise 22 percent. Rachel Martin speaks with Lindsay Travnicek, an Arizona woman who may forgo coverage.
-
With open enrollment for health insurance getting underway in workplaces, odds are employees around Florida are seeing yet another increase in their…