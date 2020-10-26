Pregnant and Poor

-
Abe Aboraya, a Health News Florida reporter based at WMFE in Orlando, has been selected as one of seven journalists in the country for a year-long…
-
A controversial new "fetal assault" law in Tennessee punishes pregnant women who abuse drugs. The new law is intended to encourage mothers-to-be to seek treatment, but it can also scare women.
-
There is a seven-county stretch in North Central Florida -- an area larger than Puerto Rico -- where every county health department has gotten out of…
-
The Florida Department of Health wants Sarasota County to privatize its prenatal care in the next three years. And that has its southern neighbors worried…
-
Most county health departments no longer offer services to pregnant women. But on Florida’s Space Coast, the opposite is true: The county health…
-
Xavier Francesco Medlin is only 11-days-old and detoxing from prescription drugs. His mother Hillary Medlin gazes down on him as she gives him a bottle,…
-
Florida is one of only three states where county public health departments employ obstetricians for pregnant women.It’s a legacy of the 1990s, when…