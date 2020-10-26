Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978

-
The Florida House is close to amending the state’s Civil Rights Act to prohibit pregnancy discrimination. It’s a symbolic move, and far from a sure...
At a time when most pregnant women work, there are new efforts to keep companies from unfairly targeting employees because of a pregnancy. Allegations of pregnancy discrimination persist and have even risen in recent years despite a decades-old law against it.
A baby's delivery may not be covered for women insured as dependents on their parents' plans, even though office visits and prenatal care would be. Although the health care overhaul mostly improves coverage for young adults, it also leaves some odd holes in coverage.