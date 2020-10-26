-
According to a new survey , Florida employers are almost twice as likely to offer high deductible health plans – than the national average.
Editor's note: This story has been updated and contains a correction.Florida lawmakers should enact more protections for health-insurance consumers and…
Pitching more competition and choices in the health-care system, the House on Friday passed six bills that include proposals to revamp health coverage for…
Since 2005, monthly health insurance premiums for state workers in Florida have stayed the same.But a bill making its way through the Florida House could…
A bill designed to protect patients from unexpected charges for emergency treatment – so-called “balance billing” -- passed the powerful House…