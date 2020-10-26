pot licenses

-
An administrative law judge Thursday ordered the Florida Department of Health to pay $50,000 in attorney fees to a company that successfully challenged a…
A Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Florida Department of Health and several current and former state...
An Alachua County nursey filed a lawsuit Wednesday to prevent any delays in the cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana in northeast…
Influential Tallahassee insiders --- and a former lawmaker who is the grandson of one of Florida's most-renowned citrus barons --- have banded together…