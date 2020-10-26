-
Calming techniques officers learn during training for intervening in a mental health crisis don't seem to work as well when a suspect is high on meth. Police say meth calls can be much more dangerous.
Siding with a Broward County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that law-enforcement…
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.A Seminole…
"Law enforcement who come to the hospital for any reason involving patients will be required to check in to the front desk of the hospital," the chief nursing officer says.
The North Miami Police Department is firing the commander in charge when an officer shot a therapist who was protecting an autistic man.The Miami Herald…
An 18-year-old has died after cops use a Taser on him to stop him when he to flee him from a building he was tagging with graffiti, the Miami New Times…