-
A Senate committee Thursday approved a controversial proposal that would allow pharmacists to test and treat people for influenza. The vote by the...
-
In an attempt to increase access to health care, a House panel on Wednesday approved a proposal that would authorize pharmacists to test patients for ---…
-
Under a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, a Miami pharmacist has pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud for his role in submitting…
-
Doctors and pharmacists accused of running one of the nation’s largest steroid supply rings are on trial in federal court, the Palm Beach Post…
-
A Daytona Beach pharmacist has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was fired for informing his superiors at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center of…