Changes could be coming to a House proposal to alter rules in the personal-injury protection insurance system. Under an 18-page amendment to a bill (HB…
In an Orange County case watched by the insurance industry and health-care providers, the Florida Supreme Court on Friday unanimously ruled against an...
In a case stemming from a child getting rushed to a hospital after a traffic accident, a federal appeals court Tuesday backed an air-ambulance firm in a…
Florida currently requires auto drivers to carry personal injury protection of at least $10,000 in medical benefits. But critics say that isn’t enough...
A federal hearing on Tuesday will consider if HCA hospitals are responsible for exhausting the Personal Injury Protection (PIP) benefits of a Florida…
State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater isn't ready to discuss a Louisiana official tabbed by Gov. Rick Scott as a possible replacement for Florida's...
A potentially far-reaching lawsuit has been filed against South Florida’s JFK Regional Medical Center and its owner, HCA Holdings, The Tampa Tribune…
Acupuncturists and massage therapists who were hoping the Florida Supreme Court would overturn a 2012 law that made significant changes to the state's…
Questionable personal injury protection (PIP) claims dropped last year by 7.7 percent, according to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The…
A report from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation says the rates for personal injury protection insurance are declining because of a recent state law…