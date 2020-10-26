-
Lawmakers are considering legislation this year that would provide more oversight of the state’s pediatric heart surgery centers.
St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach is closing its infant cardiac-surgery program following media reports about a series of deaths.The hospital…
After the deaths of five infants, a team of doctors from across the state was asked in 2014 to review a Palm Beach County hospital's highly specialized…
Heart surgeon Mark Plunkett, who was recently hired by University of Florida, left a mystery in his wake when he left the University of Kentucky, where…