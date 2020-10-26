pedestrian

-
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working on road safety enhancements for pedestrians and bicyclists as the Tampa Bay area is ranked among the...
-
According to a new report, Florida is the deadliest state and Jacksonville is the sixth deadliest city in the nation for pedestrians.
-
The latest study by non-profit organization Smart Growth America ranks Florida as the most dangerous state to walk in the country.
-
Three years ago a blistering assessment by a national advocacy group prompted the Florida Department of Transportation to get serious about making the...
-
Older people are much more likely to be killed crossing the street, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And men are more likely to be killed than women, regardless of age.