The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies. Allergy experts say Aimmune Therapeutics' Palforzia…
A Florida mother blames the death of her 15-year-old daughter on what she calls confusing packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies.In a July 12 Facebook…
The recommendations by a panel sponsored by the National Institutes of Health suggest introducing foods containing peanuts into the diets of children as young as 4 to 6 months.
Giving infants peanut puree as one of their first solid foods can help prevent peanut allergies, research has shown. To do that safely, start early — and only after checking with your doctor.
Babies who ate the equivalent of about 4 heaping teaspoons of peanut butter weekly were about 80 percent less likely to develop a peanut allergy by their fifth birthday. So finds a landmark new study.