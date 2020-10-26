-
Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University have been trying to find how toxic algal blooms would interact with the human respiratory system.
-
A study of veterans’ medical records over the past decade, found those with traumatic brain injuries had a higher risk of developing…
-
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. About one million Americans are affected by the neurodegenerative disease, and now, there’s an improv comedy...
-
For years, confusion has surrounded the conditions under which older adults can receive physical, occupational and speech therapy covered by…
-
One of the most enduring images of Muhammad Ali is him lighting the torch, his arm shaking, at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. It was a telltale sign of his…
-
People with Parkinson's and related forms of dementia improved in a small study when they took a leukemia drug called nilotinib. Researchers say the drug seems to help brain cells eliminate toxins.
-
Studies have shown a daily 20-minute walk can cut the risk of dementia by 40 percent; now a Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville neurologist will study whether the…
-
Jeanette Rivera of Coral Springs was already struggling with breast cancer when her mother had a stroke, leaving her unable to care for Jeanette’s father,…
-
Parkinson’s disease will be diagnosed in another 60,000 Americans this year. Each one will learn that medication is critical in slowing down the incurable…
-
The National Institutes of Health has approved a $7-million, five-year grant to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville to boost its study on Parkinson’s disease,…