-
Minors who seek abortions would be required to obtain parental consent or convince judges to waive the requirement under a bill that received final…
-
Proponents and critics reacted strongly to the Florida Legislature’s passage of a measure that will require minors seeking an abortion to get their...
-
The Florida House on Wednesday teed up for final passage a bill that would require parental consent before minors could have abortions. Passage of the…
-
After Senate approval of the controversial proposal, the House this week will take up a plan that would require parental consent before minors could...
-
The day after Florida’s Senate voted on a controversial parental consent bill, a national pro-life group announced a multi-million dollar campaign that...
-
In a major victory for abortion opponents, the Florida Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would require parental consent before minors could have...
-
Moving quickly on the controversial issue, the Senate is expected Wednesday to take up a proposal that would require parental consent before minors could…
-
A Senate panel on Wednesday split along party lines as Republicans pushed through a bill that would require teenage girls to get consent from their...
-
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the issue in his State of the State address, Republican lawmakers Wednesday continued moving forward with a…
-
A controversial proposal that would require parental consent before minors could get abortions likely will go before a key Senate committee during the…