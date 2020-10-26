-
Paramedics and emergency medical technicians would be immune from criminal and civil liabilities when treating an injured police canine, under a bill…
Armed paramedics would be able to accompany law-enforcement officers during “high-risk” operations, under a proposal that started moving forward Monday in…
Gunfire could still be heard from the Pulse nightclub when the first paramedic-firefighters arrived — but they never got inside, instead treating wounded…
Florida senators this week could approve a bill that would create a public-records exemption for information about paramedics and emergency-medical…
With the bill pointing to interactions between emergency workers and violent, angry and mentally unstable people, a Senate committee Tuesday supported…