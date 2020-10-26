-
Scientists have found a way to transform electrical signals in the brain into intelligible speech. The advance may help people paralyzed by a stroke or disease, but the technology is experimental.
-
This year has seen a record number of cases of a mysterious paralyzing illness in children, U.S. health officials said Monday.It's still not clear what's…
-
A Pasco County baby with a lesion on her frontal lobe who faced lifelong developmental disabilities is now thriving, three years after undergoing risky…