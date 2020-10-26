-
The Capital Area Red Cross is shifting from what Director Sharon Tyler calls “response mode” to “recovery mode.” That means, in some cases, contacting...
In Florida, schools have yet to reopen in an area heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael, and the biggest roadblocks have been securing housing and child…
Mark McQueen's sand-colored combat boots have walked the ground during many disasters.Afghanistan.Iraq.Florida's Panama City.The two-star general had no…
In storm-ravaged Panama City, a new crisis is emerging: Housing. Across the city, evictions are taking place as apartment complexes and rental units are...
Two people have been hit by lightning in Florida after a severe storm rolled through part of the state.The Panama City News Herald reports a 16-year-old…
An 18-month-old girl has died after her mother inadvertently left her in the back seat of the car while she went inside to teach at a Panama City…