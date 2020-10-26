-
A company that runs pain clinics in northeast Florida will pay the federal government $7.4 million after an investigation found that it was fraudulently…
A man running a Winter Garden pain clinic intimidated a doctor on his payroll so intensely she prescribed powerful narcotics as she herself was being…
A Port Richey doctor was arrested Wednesday on 12 charges of operating an unlicensed pain clinic.Malcolm Colburn Foster, 62, also is under investigation…
Dr. Christopher Gregory Wayne, called the “Rock Doc" and known by a signature punk-rock hairstyle, has been charged with 12 counts of Medicare fraud, The…
A well-known Tampa pain specialist, Dr. David H. VanDercar, has voluntarily relinquished his license rather than fight a charge of inappropriate…
Dr. Cynthia Cadet, accused of causing the overdose deaths of nine patients treated at Chris George’s so-called pain clinics, has been portrayed by her…
Police say bus drivers were involved in a health-insurance scheme to defraud Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reports. The county employees let a pain…
WPTV reports that three physicians who continued to operate a Boca Raton pain clinic after its license was revoked have been arrested, citing a report…
Chiropractor Mark Cereceda, owner of a Hialeah accident clinic, has been charged with making his employees and their family members donate to political…