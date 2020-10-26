-
Critics say the settlement doesn't hold company executives or members of the Sackler family accountable for their aggressive marketing of OxyContin, which helped fuel the nation's opioid epidemic.
A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
A Frenchman who was arrested when he arrived in the U.S. for a world beard-growing championship faces a prison sentence in Miami federal court for online…
A Florida doctor has been convicted in a woman's fatal opioid overdose.Court records show that Dr. Johnny Clyde Benjamin was found guilty in Fort…
A state appeals court Wednesday rejected the arguments of a Broward County doctor who was convicted on charges including racketeering and trafficking in…
The number of newborns who are physically dependent on drugs in Florida has nearly doubled since 2010, according to The News-Press.Despite Florida’s…
An increasing number of opioid abusers are taking huge doses of Imodium to ease withdrawal symptoms or get high. But at those high doses, toxicologists warn, the normally safe drug can stop the heart.
Florida medical examiners have recorded a sharp increase in deaths related to opioid overdoses, especially in South Florida.The Miami Herald reports that…
A street pill that looks like it came straight from the pharmacist is causing deaths in Orlando. State law enforcement officials discovered the so-called…
Federal health regulators will add their strongest warning labels to the most widely prescribed painkillers, part of a multi-pronged government campaign…