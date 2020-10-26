-
People who live in the Florida Keys have been waiting for years to find out whether the island chain will be the first place in the U.S. to try...
Most voters in the Florida Keys said in a Nov. 8 referendum that they were in favor of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in the Keys. But groups...
In the Florida Keys, no cases of locally transmitted Zika have been reported, but officials have decided to go ahead with trials of a genetically modified mosquito to combat the spread of the disease.
Incoming leaders of the Florida House said Monday they will urge the federal government to allow the use of genetically engineered mosquitoes to help…
The for-profit company Oxitec has been in the news lately.Federal regulators recently gave the OK for Oxitec to start testing its genetically engineered…
The spread of the Zika virus in Latin America is giving a boost to a British biotech firm's proposal to deploy a genetically modified mosquito to try to…