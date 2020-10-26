-
Clay County has a higher rate of opioid overdoses than the state average, according to county health department officials. Young people in the county...
-
Thousands of lawsuits that ground to a halt because of COVID-19 are moving forward again as local, state and federal courts reopen around the U.S.
-
A rise in drug overdose deaths is putting doctors and dentists back under scrutiny for ignoring federal safety guidelines. Simple solutions could include prescribing weaker opioids or fewer pills.
-
Meth is back "with a vengeance," police say. Now made mostly by superlabs in Mexico, it is stronger, cheaper and more prevalent, cutting across demographic barriers and sparking serious crime.
-
Florida’s largest health insurance company will stop covering OxyContin, the brand name for prescription opioid, beginning Jan. 1, Miami Herald…
-
Florida is cracking down on those found in possession of fentanyl.Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed a bill that creates tougher penalties involving the…
-
One Florida city plans to train and equip all its officers with a life-saving drug, Naloxone, so they'll be able to help a drug-overdose victim if they…
-
The Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering whether doctors who prescribe painkillers like OxyContin should be required to take safety training…
-
More than two years in, just who has benefited from the Affordable Care Act's exchanges and Medicaid expansion? The New York Times takes a look at the...
-
Guilt still haunts a new mother who was addicted to opioids when she got pregnant. Once she was ready to ask for help, treatment programs that could handle her complicated pregnancy were hard to find.