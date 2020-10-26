-
Relaxed regulations in response to the pandemic means more access to addiction treatment medications. But recovery programs are accepting fewer people, and the danger of overdose remains high.
-
The highly regulated medication for opioid addiction has to be taken every day, otherwise patients risk a painful withdrawal. Normally, doses have to be picked up from a treatment center.
-
Law enforcement, health and education officials will appear at a Miami town hall meeting on the growing opioid abuse epidemic in South Florida.Miami…
-
After an impassioned debate over minimum-mandatory sentences, the Florida Senate voted Friday to send a bill to the governor that would impose tough…
-
The House on Thursday rejected a Senate plan to give judges more leeway in sentencing people convicted of fentanyl trafficking.In a voice vote, the House…
-
More people struggle with alcohol or drugs than have cancer, and 1 in 5 Americans binge drink. It all costs the nation $420 billion a year. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says we know how to help.
-
Guilt still haunts a new mother who was addicted to opioids when she got pregnant. Once she was ready to ask for help, treatment programs that could handle her complicated pregnancy were hard to find.
-
More babies are being born dependent on opioids. The good news is they can safely be weaned from the drug. But there is little research on which medical treatment is best, or on the long-term effects.
-
The goal is to reduce the city's death toll from heroin. But it would be breaking various laws unless Ithaca gets a pass from the governor and federal authorities.
-
Counselors in the field of substance abuse rehabilitation earn roughly $40,000 a year, surveys show, and the work can be emotionally draining. Employee turnover is high, and likely to get worse.