-
Four years ago, House and Senate leaders thought they had finally settled a decade-old turf battle between the state's optometrists and…
-
The Florida Legislature dealt with a number of health care bills this session. See the Florida Current for a roundup of the issues, including Medicaid…
-
A 30-year fight between optometrists and ophthalmologists could end with the non-physicians winning the ability to prescribe certain oral medications, the…
-
Two kinds of eye doctors -- optometrists and ophthalmologists -- have returned to the Legislature to resume their 30-year-old turf war, which has…