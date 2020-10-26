oil spill money

-
A state-created panel is beginning to award millions that Florida received for damages related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of…
-
BP settlement money is headed to new water and sewer lines for an industrial park, technical-education programs in two counties and expansion of the Port…
-
The private board in charge of handing out funds from the BP oil spill is developing its application process. But sparsely populated Gulf Coast counties...
-
The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council is unveiling its plan for 2017 and looking for public feedback.
-
Gov. Rick Scott has until next week to decide on a proposal to create memorials for the victims of the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. He also…
-
Gov. Rick Scott has about 10 days to sign legislation appropriating money to counties hit by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A settlement deal...
-
With billions of dollars coming to Florida in reparation for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a Senate panel Tuesday tried to get a better feel for how…