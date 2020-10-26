-
For Florida businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a bit of good news: Workers’ compensation insurance costs could go down in…
A Leon County circuit judge has issued a permanent injunction to shield from public disclosure information that a Medicaid managed-care plan submitted to…
Florida businesses will get a break on their insurance bills starting in January.The state Office of Insurance Regulation announced late Friday that it…
Florida regulators are approving a 9.5 percent drop in insurance rates charged to the state's business owners to cover their employees.The Office of…
Fewer workers are filing workers' compensation claims, helping lower the costs Florida employers will pay for insurance next year.How big of a reduction…
Kevin McCarty, Florida's longtime insurance commissioner, is leaving the Office of Insurance Regulation during the first week of July.McCarty oversaw the…
Florida employers will see overall workers-compensation insurance rates drop 4.7 percent as of Jan. 1, according to an order issued Thursday by the state…
State regulators issued an order Tuesday that calls for overall workers-compensation insurance rates to drop by 5.1 percent next year.The Office of…
State regulators will consider a proposal to reduce workers-compensation insurance premiums by an average of 2.2 percent in 2016, according to documents…
Florida Healthcare Plus, a Medicare HMO with 10,000 members, was declared insolvent Wednesday and turned over to state authorities.In such cases, state…