Office of Compassionate Use

Florida lawmakers continue to be frustrated with the state Department of Health over its slow implementation of medical marijuana rules.
Lawmakers agreed Thursday to withhold more than $1.9 million from the Florida Department of Health until it implements rules necessary to carry out the…
The Department of Health spent a week touring the state to get feedback on their draft rule for Amendment Two. The department’s cautious approach for...
The Florida Department of Health held workshops across the state this week to get input from the public about how best to implement Amendment 2, which…
The first medical marijuana dispensary in Florida is slated to open.Trulieve, the approved organization in northwest Florida, is set to open a dispensary…
An Alachua County nursey filed a lawsuit Wednesday to prevent any delays in the cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana in northeast…
In what sounds like a line out of a Jimmy Buffett song, one of the state's soon-to-be medical marijuana purveyors used a helicopter and a landing at a…
State health officials have selected the five nurseries charged with growing medical marijuana but their job is far from done. Wednesday they laid out a...
State health officials on Thursday announced another shake-up in the effort to get Florida's medical-marijuana industry off the ground.Less than a month…
State health officials have named the three members of a panel that will choose five nurseries to be Florida's first legal pot growers, setting in motion…