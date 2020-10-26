"Obamacare"

-
Later this year, the high court will hear a case that seeks to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act. In a court filing Thursday, the Trump administration fully supported the move.
The Trump administration offered states specific examples Thursday of how they could change the way they implement the Affordable Care Act. Critics say Trump's plan could drive up premiums for many.
With enrollment funding tight, health plan navigators and assisters are getting creative about getting the word out and signing people up for Affordable Care Act plans.
Top Senate Republicans say their last-ditch push to uproot former President Barack Obama's health care law is gaining momentum. But they have less than…
House Republicans have backed away from the American Health Care Act. Mary Agnes Carey, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News, breaks down what this means for the current health care law
President Trump traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to drum up support for the Republican health care bill. There is a last minute push for GOP holdouts as the House plans to vote later this week.
People are still signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act despite its uncertain future.During an enrollment event at the University…
Nearly 880,000 Floridians have signed up for health coverage on President Obama's federal marketplace so far this year.The deadline to enroll for those…
The president made the proposal as part of a comprehensive look at the Affordable Care Act's legacy in an article under his byline in JAMA,the top journal of the American Medical Association.
Insurers are seeking double-digit rate increases for 2017 health plans that will be sold to individual Floridians under the Affordable Care Act, a…