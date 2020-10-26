-
There’s a shortage of nursing home beds in Florida, and companies are flooding the state with applications to build. With hundreds of millions of dollars…
-
The Florida House unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would allow more nursing home beds. The bill (HB 287) comes as a moratorium on adding nursing…
-
A bill was passed in the Senate this morning by a vote of 32 to 6 to allow more trauma centers to be built in rural areas, and permits The Villages…
-
A bill that would make it harder for people with mental illness to obtain firearms passed the Florida House Judiciary Committee with no opposition, the…