-
A Broward County hospital system has filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the state improperly recouped Medicaid money that had gone to…
-
Broward Health operates five public hospitals that serve the majority of people living in central and northern Broward County. This week, five of the...
-
Four current and former North Broward Hospital District commissioners and the district's general counsel have been indicted on misdemeanor charges that…
-
In a dispute between two public-hospital districts, an administrative law judge Wednesday said the South Broward Hospital District should get approval to…
-
An appeals court will hear arguments June 7 in a long-running dispute between the state Agency for Health Care Administration and more than two-dozen…
-
In recent months, hospital systems in Florida have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle allegations of illegally compensating physicians.…
-
The Justice Department has reached a $69.5 million settlement with the North Broward Hospital District in South Florida, which was accused in a lawsuit of…
-
The City of Coral Springs may have to pay back nearly $430,000 in fire assessment fees it collected from the Coral Springs Medical Center, which is run by…
-
Federal authorities haven’t publicly accused taxpayer supported Broward Health of submitting bogus claims to Medicare and Medicaid, but the health system…
-
North Broward Hospital District Commissioner Kimberly Kisslan has resigned her post amid an inquiry by the governor’s office and reports by the Broward…