nonprofit hospital

A Memphis hospital that filed more than 8,300 lawsuits for unpaid medical bills from 2014 through 2018 is forgiving many patients' debts, after an investigation by journalists.
A Moody’s Investors Service report predicts nonprofit and public hospitals will face flat or declining cash flow this year.The report says that’s because…
According to the Miami Herald, Baptist Health South Florida is enjoying tax exempt-status and raking in millions as it makes its network unavailable to…
A partnership is being considered between the region's biggest hospital system, Baptist Health South Florida, and Palm Beach County's Bethesda Health…