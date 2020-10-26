-
A move to eliminate Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system advanced Monday in the Senate, though a similar House proposal has not been heard as the…
-
State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater isn't ready to discuss a Louisiana official tabbed by Gov. Rick Scott as a possible replacement for Florida's...
-
Last month’s campaign fundraising totals show Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist has strong backing from Florida chiropractors. In April…
-
Acupuncturists and massage therapists who were hoping the Florida Supreme Court would overturn a 2012 law that made significant changes to the state's…
-
A new law has added more synthetic drugs to the state’s controlled substances list, the Associated Press reports. It’s now a third-degree felony to make…
-
A year ago, the Florida Legislature overhauled no-fault insurance -- “PIP,” for personal injury protection -- saying it was riddled with fraud. But a…
-
A lawmaker who wants to get rid of “personal injury protection” insurance in Florida got support from a Leon County judge’s temporary injunction against a…