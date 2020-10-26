-
Florida Medicaid officials on Thursday announced their intent to award contracts to two companies owned by health care providers, bringing to 11 the…
Part of a new Florida law touted as a way to end years of disputes over trauma centers is being challenged by a Miami-based hospital.Nicklaus Children’s…
An administrative law judge this week backed a state Department of Health decision to change contractors for the Early Steps program in part of South…
A Miami children's hospital that has long led the state's Early Steps program in part of South Florida is challenging a decision to shift the contract to…
Nicklaus Children's Hospital in South Florida should be allowed to open a pediatric heart-transplant program, despite objections from state regulators and…
After getting turned down by the state Agency for Health Care Administration, Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami-Dade County is taking its proposal for…