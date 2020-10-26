-
A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez testified Monday that the Democrat helped with the visa applications of friends of a wealthy doctor who faces…
-
A federal judge pressed for further details Monday on the foreign assets of a Florida doctor charged with corruption alongside New Jersey Sen. Bob…
-
A Florida doctor charged with corruption alongside New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was ordered Friday to remain jailed while he awaits trial in a separate…
-
A Florida doctor charged with corruption alongside New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez was sent back to jail for a second night Wednesday while his lawyers…