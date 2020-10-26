-
Senior Care advocates are concerned about how nursing homes are treating residents during the pandemic. There is currently a state order barring visitors to nursing homes in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It seems more and more North Florida families are literally self-destructing.
Children removed from their parents due to alleged abuse or neglect would have the right to have a lawyer under a measure before the Florida...
The owner of a north Florida adult care home is heading to prison.Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that Priscilla Smith Johnson from…
A Tampa-based trial lawyer who has won millions in damages by suing nursing homes, penetrating the corporate veil to go after investors, vendors and…
The Senate Health Policy Committee voted 8-1 to approve a bill that would protect nursing home investors from lawsuits if their facilities are accused of…
The family of a 65-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say the woman’s body was found covered in infected bedsores that…
Former employees of the National Deaf Academy in Mount Dora have filed a whistleblower lawsuit that alleges managers are covering up reports of abuse and…
Health consultant Paul Gionfriddo writes that neglect and lack of care is what brings together violence and mental illness.