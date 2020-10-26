-
Florida counties can now authorize needle exchanges, after a bill aimed at reducing HIV and hepatitis C was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Once repellent to conservative politicians, needle exchanges are now being endorsed and legalized in Republican-controlled states.At least four…
The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that will allow the expansion of needle exchanges throughout Florida. The Infectious Disease Elimination...
Momentum has built during the legislative session to allow counties to establish needle-exchange programs to help combat the spread of diseases such as…
The 2019 legislative session begins Tuesday. Over 60 days, lawmakers will tackle the states’ biggest issues, including school safety, education and...
Legislation aiming to expand Miami-Dade’s successful needle exchange program to other counties is advancing through the Senate. The three-year-old...
As opioid abuse rises across the state some lawmakers are pushing to clear the way for more needle exchange programs. Many physicians whole-heartedly...
New cases of the virus that causes AIDS are becoming less frequent throughout the United States. But not in Florida. Statewide, HIV infections have...
The Florida Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal that would create a needle-exchange pilot program in Miami-Dade County.The legislation…