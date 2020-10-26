-
The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a bill designed to tighten government oversight of pharmacies that custom-mix prescription drugs, in the wake of…
-
Remember the New England Compounding Center, which sent out contaminated pain injections that killed 64 people, including some in Florida? More than a…
-
A Tennessee compounding pharmacy accused of shipping steroids into Florida that caused 13 patients to suffer injection-site infections has agreed not to…
-
WARNING: Pictures and video may contain disturbing images.Roseann Fusco says the last thing on her mind when she agreed to get a steroid injection for…