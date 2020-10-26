-
Officials with the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems both report a slight decrease Thursday in COVID-19 patient volumes. Lee Health’s four acute care hospitals are currently treating 296 COVID-19 positive patients, which is down from 310 patients Wednesday.
Despite Florida’s ongoing surge in new cases of the coronavirus, the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems experienced a slight reduction over the weekend in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in their acute care hospitals. Lee Health is currently treating 335 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 18 fewer than on Friday. NCH is currently treating 121 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 11 fewer than before the weekend.
