navigator grants

-
A group that helps Floridians sign up for health insurance on the federal marketplace received a $1.3 million grant to continue their work.
-
Seven Floridians organizations were awarded $9.95 million to help with the third year of enrollment on the federal marketplace.The U.S. Department of…
-
The University of South Florida has been awarded by far the largest grant in the state to hire "navigators" who help uninsured people sign up for health…
-
The Obama administration has turned over to a Congressional committee the grant applications for groups that are training “Navigators,” attempting to…