-
FREEPORT — In this rural part of the Panhandle, Christopher Mitchell finds few takers when he delivers his message about the importance of exploring…
-
Thirty or so attendees at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Fla., gathered on a recent evening to hear a presentation by the Obamacare…
-
Floridians who use county health departments for primary care are mostly too poor to qualify for enrollment in a health plan through the online…
-
The Obama administration has turned over to a Congressional committee the grant applications for groups that are training “Navigators,” attempting to…
-
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius was in Jacksonville today for a meeting at the Sulzsbacher Center about the Affordable Care Act.
-
On his blog Our Health Policy Matters, health consultant Paul Gionfriddo says that members of Congress who took time during their vacation to demand more…
-
State Cabinet officials expressed concern Tuesday that the federal government's "navigator" plan would place Floridians' personal information in danger.…
-
It appears that virtually all counties in the state will receive "navigators" to help their uninsured residents learn how to get coverage under the…
-
University of South Florida will receive the lion's share of "Navigator Grants" being issued for Florida, according to the Department of Health and Human…